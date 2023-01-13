Weather Resources

The region experienced a short break from the rain, but is now preparing for storms returning on Saturday, January 14, 2023. The City of South Pasadena has prepared a web page and various social media posts to provide the community with helpful resources in navigating these weather conditions. These resources include weather tracking, staying safe on the road, shelter, and tips to building an emergency kit. Please click here to view the webpage. These resources are also available on the City’s Instagram and Facebook pages. To receive up-to-date alerts, download the City’s mobile application: SouthPas Mobile free on all devices.

For any emergencies, please call 9-1-1. Stay safe!

1/13/23