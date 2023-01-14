Water Main Break Update and Power Outage Tracking Resources

As of 2:45 p.m., water service has been restored to the 1200 and 1300 block of Via del Rey, 1200 block of Orange Grove Ave., and 800 block of Bank St. If you experience discolored water or air in the water that makes the water appear white or “milky,” please flush it out using a hose bib. If you require further assistance, please contact the Police Department’s non-emergency phone number by calling (626) 403-7297.

In addition, we would like to share that Southern California Edison’s Power Outage Awareness tool is available to track outages in the area. Click below or visit http://www.sce.com to insert your address, and to see if your area is impacted. Southern California Edison is working as quickly as possible to address these issues.

https://www.sce.com/outage-center/check-outage-status

1/14/23