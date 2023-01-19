Blood Drive Hosted by the Woman’s Club of South Pasadena

The Woman’s Club of South Pasadena is hosting a blood drive for Huntington Hospital on January 25, 2022. January is National Blood Donor Month, and the Woman’s Club is excited to work with Huntington Hospital on addressing a shortage of blood donations that are needed for day-to-day operations. The blood drive will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m at the Woman’s Club, located at 1424 Fremont Ave, South Pasadena.

The Woman’s Club asks that appointments are made in advance by calling or texting (626) 676-3035. Walk-ins will be taken if time permits.

Requirements include bringing a picture ID, wearing a mask, and being at least 16 years of age. Those 16 years of age must bring a signed Huntington-issued parental permission form.

As a thank you to all blood donors, the Woman’s Club will be giving out certificates for ice cream and gift-cards. Thank you for making a difference!

1/19/23