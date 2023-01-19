City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Blood Drive Hosted by the Woman’s Club of South Pasadena

CommunicationsTeam

no comments

January 19, 2023

The Woman’s Club of South Pasadena is hosting a blood drive for Huntington Hospital on January 25, 2022. January is National Blood Donor Month, and the Woman’s Club is excited to work with Huntington Hospital on addressing a shortage of blood donations that are needed for day-to-day operations. The blood drive will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m at the Woman’s Club, located at 1424 Fremont Ave, South Pasadena.

The Woman’s Club asks that appointments are made in advance by calling or texting (626) 676-3035. Walk-ins will be taken if time permits.

Requirements include bringing a picture ID, wearing a mask, and being at least 16 years of age. Those 16 years of age must bring a signed Huntington-issued parental permission form.

As a thank you to all blood donors, the Woman’s Club will be giving out certificates for ice cream and gift-cards. Thank you for making a difference!

