Electric Leafblower Event: February 8, 2023

The City of South Pasadena banned the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, effective October 1, 2022. To ensure the transition away from gas-powered leaf blowers is equitable, the City has been tracking the development of resources to assist the community in obtaining new compliant leaf blower equipment.

Join us on February 8, 2023 for an electric leaf blower demonstration and to learn about rebate and incentive programs. These programs include 70% off of an electric leafblower, including batteries and chargers. Come out to Garfield Park (1000 Park Avenue) between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to learn more! Refreshments will be provided.

1/25/23