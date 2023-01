Inviting all local businesses to the City’s 3rd Business Networking Event on February 28, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Join us for updates from our Community Development Department, resources, exciting raffles, and free headshots! We look forward to seeing a wide range of business representation at the event, and encourage you to spread the word! Please RSVP by emailing business@southpasadenaca.gov or by calling (626) 403-7210.

