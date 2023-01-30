2023 Library Bookmark Contest

South Pasadena children and teens (grades K-12) are encouraged to use their imagination and create a one-of-a-kind bookmark with the upcoming 2023 Summer Reading Program theme “Find Your Voice” or that promotes books, reading and/or libraries. Contest forms are available on the website at www.southpasadenaca.gov/children or can be picked up in the Children’s Room.

Bookmark Contest entries must be delivered to the Children’s Services desk at the South Pasadena Public Library, located at 1100 Oxley Street in South Pasadena, by Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Entries will be judged according to four age categories. Winners will be announced in late April in honor of National Library Week. Winning entries will be reproduced as bookmarks by the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library and will be distributed during the summer of 2023. All entries must have a parent or guardian signature as approval for the bookmark artwork to be submitted to the Bookmark Contest.