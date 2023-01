Join us this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. for a City Council Meeting!

The meeting will include a special presentation of a certificate of appreciation to the late Clara Richards, a dedicated community member in South Pasadena.

In addition, there will be a Proclamation declaring February 2023 as Black History Month in the City of South Pasadena, staff introductions, regional group appointments by the Mayor, and more!

For the full agenda, click here!

