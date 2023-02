The City of South Pasadena and South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce are partnering with the Pasadena City College Small Business Development Center for a workshop for our local businesses to learn about 2023 employment law updates! Join us on February 21, 2023 at 1 p.m. for a presentation by HR Professional CEO of Solvit HR, LCC – Xiomara Palma.

To register, scan the QR code or click here!

2/6/23