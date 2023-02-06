Upcoming Housing Element Community Meeting

A hybrid in-person/virtual Housing Element Community Meeting will be held on Thursday, February 9th, 2023, from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. to discuss the 5th Housing Element draft. City staff and consultant (project team) will present an update on the City’s progress in addressing comments received by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). The project team will be on hand to listen, receive comments, provide additional information, and answer questions.

You can participate in the community meeting in-person or virtually via Zoom. As always, we appreciate your interest in the City’s housing policy initiatives.