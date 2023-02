Please join us! The Community Development Department is hosting a Community Meeting on the unoccupied Caltrans properties tomorrow from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the War Memorial Building located at 435 Fair Oaks Avenue.

Hear updates on the due diligence process, learn about potential policy options, and share your input to staff. For any questions, contact the City’s Housing Division by calling (626) 372-8755 or email housing@southpasadenaca.gov.

2/15/23