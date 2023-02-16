City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Join Us In Celebrating South Pasadena’s 135th Birthday!

communicationsteam2

no comments

February 16, 2023

Help us celebrate South Pasadena’s 135th Birthday by sending us a video! Residents, businesses, and visitors are welcome to join!

How to participate:

1. Take a video of yourself (or a group) saying, “Happy Birthday South Pasadena!”

2. Submit video to socialmedia@southpasadenaca.gov with the Subject Line: 135th Birthday Video.

  • If you use your smart phone to take a video, please consider flipping your phone horizontally to get the best quality

3. Stay tuned for a fun video across all City social media accounts.

Looking forward to seeing your video submissions!

2/16/23

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: