Information on Upcoming Weather Conditions

February 22, 2023

A weather pattern change will bring rain and snow back to southwest California this week, especially Thursday and Friday, with a chance of continuing over the weekend. Rain totals Wednesday through the weekend may range from 2 to 4 inches. Gusty winds are likely preceding the precipitation, with and coasts and valleys reaching 35-55 mph. High temperatures will be 10-20 degrees below normal.  Expect showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Clearing on Sunday.​ Be weather-Ready by checking NWS forecasts, and prepare for possible road closures. Due to the strong winds, downed trees and power lines are possible. Take protective actions for plants and pets due to the very cold weather. 

