Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Winter Shelter Information

With upcoming rain this weekend, the City of South Pasadena would like to remind the community that resources are available for people experiencing homelessness during Los Angeles’s colder months. Winter Shelters are located all across the County, and will be operating 24 hours a day this year due to COVID‑19. Below is a chart of shelter locations and their addresses. From any device, you may call 2-1-1 or 1-800-548-6047 for quick service. Transportation services are also available by calling 2-1-1. For more information, please click here.

2/21/23