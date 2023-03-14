Tax Relief for Storm-Damaged Properties

The Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office would like to share a resource to property owners who experienced damage or destruction resulting from recent harsh weather conditions. The Misfortune and Calamity (M&C) program is available for property owners to file a claim within one year of an incident. By filing an M&C claim within one year of an incident, properties that have sustained a minimum of $10,000 in damage or have been destroyed may be eligible for a refund of taxes already paid and lower annual tax bills until the property is repaired or rebuilt.

The M&C claim forms can be obtained online at https://assessor.lacounty.gov/tax-relief/disaster-relief or by phone at (213) 974-8658

