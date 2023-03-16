Garden Tour This Saturday!

Join South Pasadena Beautiful at the annual Garden Tour on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 1-4pm at the South Pasadena Arroyo Woodland and Wildlife Nature Park. Visit the recently planted Demonstration Garden, a native plant garden installed by volunteers from Friends of the South Pasadena Nature Park. This event will also feature several participants such as Girl Scout Troup 2131, South Pasadena Community Garden, and City of South Pasadena’s Sustainability Division. LA County will also be hosting a Smart Gardening Workshop to educate the community on gardening and composting. Discounted compost bins will be available for purchase after the workshop.

For more information about the 2023 South Pasadena Garden Tour please visit www.SouthPasBeautiful.org.

3/16/23