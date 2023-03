Join us on Thursday, April 6 for another exciting electric leaf blower demonstration event at Garfield Park!

You don’t want to miss this exciting event and a chance to win a FREE STIHL Electric Leafblower Kit! Join us at any time between 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m for refreshments. For any questions, contact the Public Works Sustainability Team by emailing environmentalprograms@southpasadenaca.gov.

3/22/23