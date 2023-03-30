Celebrations for the City’s 135th Birthday Continue!

The City’s 135th birthday celebrations continue, and we invite the entire community to participate in these exciting activities.

Join a Citywide Photo Contest! We are asking the community to submit photographs that represent South Pasadena to socialmedia@southpasadenaca.gov before April 20, 2023. Upon receiving these photos, we will share them with the City Council to choose their top 5 winners that will have their photos displayed at the City’s 135th Celebration on April 29 during the Eclectic Festival! The top two winners will also receive a special prize!

Birthday Celebration and Cake Cutting Ceremony: Join us at the City Hall Courtyard located at 1414 Mission Street on April 29 for a cake cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m., music, photo opportunities, and special remarks by elected officials. We look forward to seeing you there.

3/30/23