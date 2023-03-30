City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Celebrations for the City’s 135th Birthday Continue!

March 30, 2023

The City’s 135th birthday celebrations continue, and we invite the entire community to participate in these exciting activities.

  • Join a Citywide Photo Contest! We are asking the community to submit photographs that represent South Pasadena to socialmedia@southpasadenaca.gov before April 20, 2023. Upon receiving these photos, we will share them with the City Council to choose their top 5 winners that will have their photos displayed at the City’s 135th Celebration on April 29 during the Eclectic Festival! The top two winners will also receive a special prize!
  • Birthday Celebration and Cake Cutting Ceremony: Join us at the City Hall Courtyard located at 1414 Mission Street on April 29 for a cake cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m., music, photo opportunities, and special remarks by elected officials. We look forward to seeing you there.

