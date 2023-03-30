Get Involved in the City’s Budget!

The City is officially preparing for the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget. We want to hear from you! Get involved by filling out the City’s Budget Survey or by saving the date on several public input opportunities. The survey will be available until April 21, 2023. In addition, details regarding times and locations for upcoming public meetings will be posted on the City’s website calendar and social media! For more information, visit the City’s Budget webpage by clicking here.

The Budget Survey could be accessed directly by clicking here.

