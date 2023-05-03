City Hall Scoop

Enforcement of the Ban on Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers has started! Make the Switch!

May 3, 2023

Did you know that as the property owner, YOU are responsible for ensuring gas-powered leaf blowers are not used on your property? Residents will be fined if their gardener uses gas-powered leaf blowers. Make the switch today! For more information on the City’s leaf blower ordinance, visit www.SouthPasadenaCA.gov/LeafBlowers.

Incentive programs for landscapers are available!

On March 30th, South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) increased funding for the 2023 Commercial Lawn and Garden Equipment Incentive and Exchange (eL&G) Program. Discounts of up to 85% off electric equipment are available for commercial gardeners and landscapers, school districts, and non-profit organizations. Click the image or this link to learn more! 

The Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE) is a program set in place to assist small businesses and sole proprietors (or unincorporated businesses) in purchasing zero-emission equipment in California. This program helps businesses purchase electric equipment, including electric leaf blowers, at a discounted rate of UP TO 70% off! Learn more about how to participate in the California CORE incentive program by clicking this link or the image above. 

5/3/23

