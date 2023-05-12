Police Department Assessment Input Opportunity

The City of South Pasadena City Manager’s Office is working with each department on completing organizational assessments focused on service to the community, staffing level, workflows, policy review, as well as industry best practices and trends. These organizational assessments and actionable recommendations are presented to the City Council to make improvements to the level of service to the community.

Attend a meting to learn more about the assessment and provide input:

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. – in person and virtual.

City Council Chambers, City Hall, 1424 Mission Street.

Take the survey:

Share your thoughts about Police Department strengths and challenges by completing an online survey at https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/MxzKXN

The survey will be open and available until May 26, 2023.

The survey is confidential; all individual responses go directly to the Consultant for their review and use.

5/12/23