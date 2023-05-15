South Pasadena Tournament of Roses: Yard Sale

The community is invited to a giant yard sale at the War Memorial Building this month to raise funds for South Pasadena’s iconic self-built float! The two-day event will be held on Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20. Items are needed for the sale and can be donated at the site May 16-18.

All sale items are donated by community members. Collectibles, tools, electronics, antiques, furniture, dishware, jewelry, children’s items and many other treasures! We hope to see you there. For more information, contact Fillingham at sftballsteve@aol.com.

5/15/23