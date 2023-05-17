The Gas-Powered Leaf Blower Ban is Being Enforced!

Are you or your gardener still using a gas-powered leaf blower?! Enforcement of the ordinance banning gas-powered leaf blowers is underway! Reports of violations are being collected and notices are being mailed out to violators. To report a violation, email LeafBlowers@SouthPasadenaCA.gov and include location, time, and any photos of the gas-powered leaf blowers in use.

Please visit SouthPasadenaCA.gov/LeafBlowers for more information on the ordinance, FAQs, upcoming events, and how your gardener can get a discount on an electric leaf blower!

