Fair Oaks Traffic Operations Improvement Project: Community Workshop

A federal grant is providing the opportunity to upgrade traffic signals on Fair Oaks Avenue between Columbia Street and Huntington Drive. Concurrent with traffic signal improvements will be opportunities to improve curb ramps, sidewalks, and crosswalks to provide ADA compliance and improve pedestrian safety, median nose reconstruction where needed, and pedestrian detection devices along Fair Oaks Avenue.

Join us for a Community Workshop on May 18, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Library Community Room (1115 El Centro Street) to learn more about the project.

5/15/23