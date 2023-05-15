City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Fair Oaks Traffic Operations Improvement Project: Community Workshop

CommunicationsTeam

no comments

May 15, 2023

A federal grant is providing the opportunity to upgrade traffic signals on Fair Oaks Avenue between Columbia Street and Huntington Drive. Concurrent with traffic signal improvements will be opportunities to improve curb ramps, sidewalks, and crosswalks to provide ADA compliance and improve pedestrian safety, median nose reconstruction where needed, and pedestrian detection devices along Fair Oaks Avenue.

Join us for a Community Workshop on May 18, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Library Community Room (1115 El Centro Street) to learn more about the project.

5/15/23

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: