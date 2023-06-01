Launch of Experience South Pasadena!

The City of South Pasadena and the South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce are delighted to announce the official launch of the innovative “Experience South Pasadena” program, aimed at promoting local businesses and fostering a sense of community pride. This exciting initiative introduces self-led walking trails to highlight various elements of life in South Pasadena. The first launches will include the “Around the World in South Pasadena,” and the “Library Art” trails.

The Experience South Pasadena program is designed to showcase the unique charm and diverse offerings of South Pasadena’s local businesses. By encouraging residents and visitors to shop local, the program aims to stimulate economic growth, strengthen the local economy, and cultivate a vibrant community spirit. The first two trails will run through June 1, 2023 – July 31, 2023. Following the success of the first two launches, the City and Chamber will launch a new program every 8 weeks with new exciting themes.

The first trail of the Experience South Pasadena program, “Around the World in South Pasadena,” will take participants on a captivating journey through the diverse culinary delights and cultural experiences that can be found within the City. From delectable cuisine to unique handmade crafts, participants will be able to explore the world without needing a passport. Participants could access the tour in a few ways:

Visit www.southpasadenaca.gov or www.southpasadena.net and find the tour

on the City’s or Chamber of Commerce’s website; Pick up a brochure at City Hall, Library, or the South Pasadena Senior

Center; or Scan the QR code at each participating business.

Participants will be able to fill out their printed brochures or complete the trail virtually to be entered into a raffle to win a grand prize at the end of the trail. Hard copy brochures may be submitted to the City Manager’s Office in City Hall, located on the 2nd floor of 1414 Mission Street, South Pasadena CA, 91030. City Hall is open Monday – Thursday from 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The City and the Chamber of Commerce will be sending a form to the business community close to the end of these inaugural trails to solicit interest and participation in future trail opportunities.

We encourage businesses and community organizations in the City to reach out if they have any ideas for future trails and experiences by emailing mjerejian@southpasadenaca.gov or nichole@southpasadena.net. We encourage everyone to participate in this exciting opportunity to discover the magic of South Pasadena. The Experience South Pasadena program will officially launch today, on June 1, 2023. Participants are also encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #ExperienceSouthPasadena.

