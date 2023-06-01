Do you receive utility bills? You may be missing City mailing inserts!

Periodically, the Sustainability Division sends out information about upcoming events and programs offered through utility billing, such as water and waste services. Residents who live in Home Owner’s Associations, multifamily buildings, or apartment complexes and do not physically receive utility billing may not be receiving mailing inserts sent by the City! For this reason, the Sustainability Division has created a “Mailing Inserts” drop-down menu on the Environmental Programs website to make this information accessible to the community.

If you would like to review the previous mailing inserts (August 2022- Present) sent through utility bills, please visit SouthPasadenaCA.gov/EnvironmentalPrograms and select the “Mailing Inserts” drop-down menu or email EnvironmentalPrograms@SouthPasadenaCA.gov.

