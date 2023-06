The City of South Pasadena is updating the General Plan! Please join us at an upcoming workshop to learn more and be involved:

June 17th, 2023 from 9 a.m. to noon

War Memorial Building, 435 Fair Oaks Avenue.

For more information or any questions, call our Community Development Department at: (626) 403-7220.

We hope to see you there!

6/8/23