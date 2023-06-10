Health Risks Caused by Gas-powered Leaf Blowers

Gas-powered leaf blowers are banned in the City of South Pasadena because they contribute to the detriment of public health and quality of life, and are harmful to the environment. The toxic pollutants from gas-powered leaf blowers are known to cause health issues including dizziness, asthma attacks, headaches, and heart and lung disease for both operators and bystanders.

Want to learn more about the City’s gas-powered leaf blower ban and available incentives? Join South Pasadena Public Works and AGZA on Tuesday, June 27 2023, at Garfield Park any time between 9 am – 1 pm for a FREE Electric Leaf Blower Demonstration. Bilingual staff on-site and refreshments will be provided! Please visit SouthPasadenaCA.gov/LeafBlowers for more information on the ordinance, FAQs, upcoming events, and how your gardener can get a discount on an electric leaf blower!

