The countdown begins for the 4th of July Festival of Balloons!

July 4th Festival of Balloons activities kick off with Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast at the South Pasadena Fire Station at 7:00 a.m., located at 817 Mound Ave., South Pasadena. Tickets will only be available for purchase at the South Pasadena Farmers Market on Thursday, June 29 or during the day of at the Pancake Breakfast on July 4.

The day will conclude with fireworks at 9:00 p.m. at the South Pasadena High School Stadium, located at 1401 Fremont Ave., South Pasadena. Fireworks presale tickets are available for purchase for $11.00 per person online at www.southpasadenaca.gov/events. Fireworks tickets will be available for purchase online on July 4 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for $13.00. Gates open at 7:00 p.m. Please bring a copy of your receipt and tickets to enter the stadium. Due to the field construction at the high school, seating for the fireworks will be on the bleachers only.

For more information, please contact the Community Services Department at (626) 403-7380 or by email at specialevents@southpasadenaca.gov.

6/22/23