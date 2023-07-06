Clearing the Air: Air Pollution in Summer

In the summer season, and especially during extreme heat waves, ozone often reaches dangerous levels in cities or nearby rural areas. Exposure to these pollutants can lead to or worsen health problems, such as respiratory and heart diseases.

Air pollution in summer may be particularly problematic for those who have asthma or hay fever. When individuals are exposed to compounds and dust mixed with ground-level ozone, it can be dangerous for health and may cause conditions like circulatory problems, nausea, problems with concentration, or heart attacks and strokes.

Did you know: Climate change can also affect indoor air quality. Increases in outside air pollutants, such as ozone and particulate matter, could lead to higher indoor exposures. These pollutants can enter a building in many ways, including through open doors and windows and ventilation systems.

To learn more about the impacts of Climate Change on Air Quality, visit this article from the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency)!