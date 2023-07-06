South Pasadena Arts Crawl – July 15, 2023

Artists, musicians, and merchants will celebrate the summer season with another fun and family-friendly South Pasadena Arts Crawl on Saturday, July 15. We hope to see you there!

Sponsored by the South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, The South Pasadena Arts Crawl welcomes the community to this free event which offers art exhibition and interactive activities, open houses, food and drink specials, and sales throughout the business district. Mission Street, and adjacent blocks, will be lively with event activities!

