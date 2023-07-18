Join Our Public Works Commission!

There is a current vacancy in the Public Works Commission! Commissions serve as advisory bodies to review City policy issues and provide policy recommendations to the City Council.

Requirements include being a South Pasadena resident and those who are registered to vote.

Applications are available for download here: https://bit.ly/3Q1skTl.

Applications may also be submitted via email: cityclerk@southpasadenaca.gov,

and at the City Clerk’s Office, located at

1414 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030.