The City is seeking community input on organics recycling and collection services. Join us for a Solid Waste Community Feedback Session on Thursday, July 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the South Pasadena Library Community Room (1115 El Centro Street).

City staff will be joined by Athens Services to hear from you! We look forward to your participation 🚮

7/19/23