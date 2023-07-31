Today marks the end of the first set of trails launched through the Experience South Pasadena Program!

Experience South Pasadena is a program launched by the City of South Pasadena and the South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce to engage residents and visitors to #shoplocal and experience the unique offerings of South Pasadena.

The program offers 8-week long, self-guided, seasonally themed walking tours which explore the City’s businesses and showcase the rich history that can be found in South Pasadena.

We invite businesses interested in being featured in this ongoing program to fill out an interest form through this link: https://bit.ly/3Kl00rx

We thank you all for the support in our first launch, and look forward to bringing you more experiences in August! Stay tuned!

#ExperienceSouthPasadena