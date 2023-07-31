Slow Streets Residential Program

The South Pasadena ‘Slow Streets’ Program aims to enhance traffic safety by reminding motorists to slow down and be aware of people using the street. Selected residential streets will utilize signage and other temporary traffic calming measures, such as curb extensions, dedicated bicycle lanes, and high-visibility crosswalks to reduce speeding and improve safety.

We are looking for ‘Slow Streets Ambassadors’ to join the City in educating the public about the program and to notify staff if equipment is missing, broken, or vandalized. To volunteer, contact us at PWServiceRequest@southpasadenaca.gov or call (626) 403-7370.

Looking to learn more about the Residential Slow Streets Program? Visit our website by clicking here.

