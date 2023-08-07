Join the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Yard Sale at the War Memorial Building on Friday, August 11, and Saturday, August 12, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

War Memorial Building

435 Fair Oaks Ave.

South Pasadena, CA 91030

This two-day event will raise funds for South Pasadena’s iconic self-built float. All proceeds will go towards putting the float on Colorado Boulevard for the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade on January 1.

Donations are being accepted during the following dates and times:

Tuesday, August 8 (Behind War Memorial Building, parking lot)

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 9 (War Memorial Building, front entrance)

4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 10 (War Memorial Building, front entrance)

4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

For Large item pickup, contact: sftballsteve@aol.com

Volunteers are needed on evenings before the sale and on Saturdays after the sale. Service hours are available for students, scouts, and others. To sign up to volunteer, contact Janet Benjamin at 818-800-2724 or janet@smmainsurance.com.

Hope to see you there!