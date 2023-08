South Pasadena has been awarded the Platinum Tier in the Energy Champion Awards for 2022-2023!

Thank you to our residents who have participated in the Efficient San Gabriel Valley (eSGV) free Home Energy Efficiency Assessments. These no-cost assessments can be done in person or virtually and are meant to provide residents with information and resources to implement energy efficiency upgrades within their homes. Thank you for being a part of the City’s journey through the Energy Champion Awards!