This year marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day! Here are some tips on how you can honor Earth Day while staying at home.

Energy Efficiency With the screens and lights on all day, your energy use is likely to significantly increase while you’re home.

Set your thermostat to 68 o on cooler days.

on cooler days. Use natural light. Just because you’re home all day doesn’t mean the lights have to be on all day, too! Open up the blinds and windows for natural light that will save energy and lift your spirits.

So. Many. Dishes. Make sure to run the dishwasher only when it’s full. Save both energy and water.

Contact Clean Power Alliance to find out how you can switch to renewable energy sources.

Water Conservation We may be showering less, butwe’re definitely washing more.

Only do laundry when it’s a full load. Use the cold wash when possible to save energy, too.

Do some gardening! Replace invasive plants in your yard with native ones. Get up to $600 in rebates from the City!

Waste Reduction Now that the whole family is home all day, have you noticed how much waste you actually produce in a day? It’s hard to see it when we are out and about at work and school, but these days you can clearly see just how much trash your daily activities produce. Now is the perfect time to start some new waste-free practices.

Use cloth towels instead of paper towels. You’ll also save yourself a battle at the store.

Ordering takeout/delivery? Ask the restaurant to NOT include any plastic utensils, straws, and individually packaged condiments and sauces.

Change your paper bills to online billing.

Reduce Your Carbon Footprint When all this is over, how do you want to leave the Earth?

Shop local and help your community while minimizing your carbon footprint. For a list of local shops still operating, visit the South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce.

Public Works Department

4/22/2020