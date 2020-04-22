Library Celebrates Earth Day with Green-themed E-book Collections

2020 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and there are many ways you can show your love of the planet even during these challenging times: from joining the worldwide switching off of nonessential lights on April 28th, to growing plants on your windowsill or in your yard.

The Library has made it easy for you to expand your green knowledge and explore earth-friendly activities by curating Earth Day collections of e-books for adults and kids on its Overdrive e-book platform. Covering topics from sustainable living, DIY, recycled crafting, water-wise and organic gardening, and stories for kids about eco heroes, the collections have something for everyone.



Cathy Billings

Library Director

4/22/2020