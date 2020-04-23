Public Works Staff is Here for You

The Public Works Staff for the City of South Pasadena are here for you. Even though we are observing the requirements in the Safer at Home Order, we still continue to provide the residents of South Pasadena quality and timely services that you have grown accustomed to. You are still able to place service requests here; or contact us at 626-403-7370 and PWServiceRequest@southpasadenaca.gov. Public Works continues to answer the phone during business hours, Monday to Thursday, from 6:30 am to 5:00 pm. This week, the Park’s Division was able to put orange fencing up around playground equipment to comply with playground closure requirements in the Safer at Home Order, and responded to many tree issues related to last week’s rain event. The Streets/Sewer Division picked up palm fronds, cleaned storm drains, filled potholes, and continue to regularly clean sewer lines. The Facilities Division Staff regularly inspect and clean City facilities, and are responding to repairs at the City CNG and EV charging station. We hope that this finds you well, please stay safe and together we shall overcome this time of adversity. Our spirits are high, and we stand ready to help you any way we can, please do not hesitate to reach us for any service request that you may have.

Shahid Abbas

Public Works Director





4/23/2020