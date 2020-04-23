South Pasadena Police Helps with Birthday Celebration

On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, recognizing how difficult it is to have a happy birthday during a quarantine, members of the South Pasadena Police Officers provided an extra big surprise for 2-year-old Austin Tokoro. The Department wanted to make sure Austin had an extra reason to smile big for the camera. Justice, the Department mascot and several patrol cars were on hand to wish Austin a happy birthday. Everyone had a wonderful time, and the officers were proud to do what they could to help.

Joe Ortiz

Police Chief

4/23/2020