Heat Advisory for Southern California

As temperatures are rising across Southern California, the City would like to remind all members of the public to take the following extra precautions during hot weather:

Avoid the sun – stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the burning rays are strongest.

Drink plenty of fluids – 2 to 4 glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat.

Replace salt and minerals – sweating removes salt and minerals from your body, so replenish these nutrients with low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside.

Avoid alcohol.

Pace yourself – reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours.

Wear appropriate clothing – wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when you are outdoors.

Stay cool indoors during peak hours – set your air conditioner between 75° to 80°. If you don't have air conditioning, take a cool shower twice a day.

Monitor those at high risk – check on elderly neighbors, family members and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old, people who overexert during work (e.g. construction workers) and people 65 years and older are at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses.

Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 if you need to be in the sun.

Keep pets indoors – heat also affects your pets, so please keep them indoors. If they will be outside, make sure they have plenty of water and a shaded area to help them keep cool.

Never leave children or pets in vehicles unattended

5/7/2020