City Resumes Overnight Parking Enforcement July 6th

In March, the City Council adopted an Emergency Resolution that suspended requirements for overnight parking permits in response to the national pandemic. The Council is scheduled to update the Emergency Resolution next week to reinstate enforcement of overnight parking restrictions beginning July 6th, 2020.

The City of South Pasadena wishes to alert residents that South Pasadena Municipal Code 19.58(a) states, “It is unlawful for any person to stop, stand or park a motor vehicle on any public street or in any city-owned parking lot for a period of time longer than 30 minutes between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. of any day, unless in accordance with an all-night parking permit issued in accordance with this division.”

During the first week of enforcement, violators will receive a warning instead of an actual citation. After this one-week grace period, vehicles parked on City streets overnight will be cited for violations of SPMC 19.58(a), unless they properly display valid Temporary or Annual Permits.

Temporary and Annual Permits can be purchased at the Police Department or online at:

https://www.southpasadenaca.gov/government/departments/police/e-policing-resources/parking-permits

Questions regarding overnight parking regulations should be directed to 626-403-7235

6/10/2020