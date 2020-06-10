Reminder Clean Power Alliance Assistance Available

Clean Power Alliance (CPA) is here to help our customers during COVID-19. The Clean Power Alliance is the electricity provider for South Pasadena and Southern California Edison (SCE) continues to be responsible for transmission and delivery of electricity, sending customer bills, and maintaining the electric grid infrastructure in the city. Residential and small business customers adversely affected by COVID-19 are eligible for bill credits by signing up for financial assistance programs and payment plans. You may be eligible for a $25 to $50 bill credit to your account. CPA Board at it’s last meeting awarded an additional one million dollars to the program. Please note that this assistance is only available on a first come, first serve basis, as funds are limited.





