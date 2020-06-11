Phase 3 of Reopening Starts Friday June 12 with Gyms, Film Production, and Day Camps

Los Angeles County is moving forward on the Roadmap to Recovery and reopening key economic and community sectors, including day camps, fitness centers, spectator-free professional sports, museums, campgrounds and entertainment production. Please check with your local South Pasadena businesses for reopening schedules and times.

In the most comprehensive reopening since strict public health guidelines were put in place in March, today the Los Angeles Department of Public Health announced that the Health Officer Order will be modified tomorrow to include infection control and distancing requirements for re-opening the following sectors on June 12:

Gyms and fitness facilities

Professional sports without live audiences

Day camps

Museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums

Campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation

Music, film and television production

Hotels, lodging and short-term rentals for tourism and individual travel

Still closed are nail salons, tattoo shops, bars and wineries, movie theaters, live performance theaters, entertainment centers, concert halls and venues, stadiums, arenas, gaming facilities, theme parks and festivals. Click here for a detailed list of what is open and closed in L.A. County.

The County continues to monitor the spread of the virus and the capacity of the healthcare system to provide residents with essential services.

With these reopenings, Los Angeles County will be in Phase 3 of the State’s Resilience Roadmap.

