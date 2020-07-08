Library Publishes Second Digital Exhibit: City of Trees

The new Local History digital exhibit curated by the South Pasadena Public Library takes an in-depth look at the history of our “City of Trees”. The City of South Pasadena and its citizens have been advocates for a distinct urban tree canopy for over 130 years. This exhibit highlights photos and documents from the Library’s Local History Collection, and explores the history and development of the tree canopy in South Pasadena, covering topics like the San Gabriel Orange Grove Association, the first Beautification Campaign, and specific historic trees. Our first exhibition, “Summers in SoPas” is also available on our online exhibits webpage.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

7/8/2020