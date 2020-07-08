We Want to See Your Smiling Face!

Come out from behind that mask to meet us from the safety of your own home or office. We miss you! Staff from Public Works and Planning and Community Development welcome you to our new and improved Virtual Public Counter! The two departments are teaming up to expand our availability to provide one-on-one customer services, either by phone or video conference, and including the ability to share computer screens to review photos, drawings and other documents. The public is invited to schedule an appointment to address questions big and small, from reviewing an Accessory Dwelling Unit or Encroachment permit application to asking what approvals are needed to remove a tree or add solar panels to your roof.

The City’s Building Division has been offering Virtual Plan Check appointments since early April. Starting on Monday, July 6th you will be able to sign up for timeslots to meet online with Planning and Public Works staff as well. Sign up to meet a….

Building Plan Checker – Mondays and Wednesdays, 1:30-5:00pm.

Building Permit Technician – Mondays and Wednesdays, 8:00 – 11:30 am and Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:00am -4:30pm

Planner – Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:00am-12:00pm and 1:00-4:00pm

Want to talk about ADUs? Let’s talk on Monday or Wednesday between 2:00-4:00pm

Public Works Plan Checker – Mondays and Wednesdays, 1:30-5:00pm

Click here: https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/CityofSouthPasadenaVirtualAppointmentCalendar@transtech.org/bookings/

or visit each Department’s webpage to sign up for an available timeslot. Can’t wait to see you.

