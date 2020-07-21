Just In: County Issues Reopening Protocols for Hair Salons, Barbershops & Personal Care Establishments ALLOWED TO OFFER CERTAIN SERVICES OUTDOORS

LA County’s Department of Public Health (DPH) has issued reopening protocols for hair salons, barbershops and personal care establishments in the County. The following are highlights from today’s protocols, which have been updated to reflect new State guidance:

Hair Salons & Barbershops

Businesses must establish an outdoor reception area where customers can check in while still following physical distancing guidelines

Services that cannot be performed safely outdoors (or that would require a customer to have to enter the establishment) are not permitted. For additional guidance on permissible outdoor services, click here. For the latest from the Board of Barbering & Cosmetology, click here.

Outdoor shaded areas can be configured to block wind, but cannot be enclosed or partially enclosed on more than one side

Businesses must comply with the Cal/OSHA standard for heat illness prevention for outdoor workers, including an effective heat illness prevention plan with written procedures on: Access to water, shade, and cool down breaks; emergency procedures for heat illness cases; monitoring of employees who are acclimatizing during a heat wave; and training on heat illness prevention and symptoms For resources (including Cal/OSHA FAQs, a webinar and a sample written plan), visit the Cal/OSHA heat illne ss prevention page.



Personal Care Establishments

All establishments operating outdoors should have Cal/OSHA standard heat illness prevention plans and written procedures, as moving work outdoors creates additional hazards including the possibility of heat illness.

Businesses offering electrology, tattooing, microblading & permanent make-up, and piercing services may not operate outside because they are invasive procedures that require a controlled hygienic environment to be performed safely.

Businesses must establish an outdoor reception area where customers can check in while still following physical distancing guidelines.

Businesses which offer pedicures outdoors shall be limited to portable tubs/bowls & must be cleaned and disinfected with an EPA-registered liquid disinfectant that is labeled as a bactericide, fungicide and virucide (refer to manufacturer’s instruction on mixture). Disinfection should occur inside the nail salon & not in the temporary outdoor setting.

Visit DPH online at publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus to learn more.

7/21/2020