Water Billing FAQ’s

Who do I call with questions about my bill?
MuniBilling will handle customer care, they can be reached by phone at (877) 583-7933 or by email southpasadena@munibilling.com
How do I access my online account?
Click here to visit the new portal.
You will use your new account number as well as an access code found on your bill.
Where should I pay my bill?
Payments can be made by calling Munibilling at (877) 556-7929, Online or by mailing a check. The mailing address has been changed to ensure all payments are processed in a timely manner. If you have any questions about this change please call (626) 403-7250.
City of South Pasadena
PO BOX 399328
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
94139-9328
For water emergencies after hours or on holidays, please call South Pasadena Police Department Dispatch at (626) 403-7297.
7/22/2020