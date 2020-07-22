Water Billing FAQ’s

Who do I call with questions about my bill?

MuniBilling will handle customer care, they can be reached by phone at (877) 583-7933 or by email southpasadena@munibilling.com

How do I access my online account?

Click here to visit the new portal.

You will use your new account number as well as an access code found on your bill.

Where should I pay my bill?

Payments can be made by calling Munibilling at (877) 556-7929, Online or by mailing a check. The mailing address has been changed to ensure all payments are processed in a timely manner. If you have any questions about this change please call (626) 403-7250.

City of South Pasadena

PO BOX 399328

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

94139-9328

For water emergencies after hours or on holidays, please call South Pasadena Police Department Dispatch at (626) 403-7297.

