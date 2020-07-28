Plastic Bag Ban Still in effect in South Pasadena

Friendly reminder to all – the plastic bag ban is still in effect! As a cautionary measure to protect front-line workers, Governor Newsom signed an executive order in April 2020 to put a 60-day pause on California’s single-use plastic bag ban. Although the suspension did not apply to municipalities with their own local bag ban like South Pasadena, many South Pasadena stores followed state procedures and halted the use of reusable bags and started using single-use plastic bags instead. This suspension has since expired and the plastic bag ban is in full force. Here’s what you can do to protect yourself from the virus and protect the planet from the avalanche of plastic being used:

Ask for paper bags instead of plastic. Covid-19 has been found to last longer on plastic than paper.

Bring your own reusable bag, but be prepared to bag your own groceries. Make sure to be courteous of the people around you and bag your groceries quickly, outside of the line, or leave your groceries in your cart and bag them by your car.

By working together, we can ensure that essential front-line workers are safe and that we are continuing to live as sustainably as possible. We are all in this together!

