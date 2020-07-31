City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Great Plates Delivered Program Extended

CityHallScoop

no comments

July 31, 2020

GPD

Great Plates Delivered has been extended until August 9th. Through LA County’s Great Plates Delivered Program, you can help a local senior or business in your community.

Great Plates Delivered offers eligible seniors with three (3) home-delivered meals a day. Seniors over 65, seniors 60-64 years of age who have been diagnosed or exposed to COVID-19 or those at high-risk for COVID-19 may qualify. When you help a senior connect to Great Plates Delivered you’re also helping your local restaurant, hospitality and transportation community get back to work. 

To learn more or apply for meal assistance, click here.

7/31/20

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: