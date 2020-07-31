Great Plates Delivered Program Extended

Great Plates Delivered has been extended until August 9th. Through LA County’s Great Plates Delivered Program, you can help a local senior or business in your community.

Great Plates Delivered offers eligible seniors with three (3) home-delivered meals a day. Seniors over 65, seniors 60-64 years of age who have been diagnosed or exposed to COVID-19 or those at high-risk for COVID-19 may qualify. When you help a senior connect to Great Plates Delivered you’re also helping your local restaurant, hospitality and transportation community get back to work.

To learn more or apply for meal assistance, click here.

